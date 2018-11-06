Father Returns Home From Deployment, Surprises Kids At School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A Sioux Falls family is back together again after a special reunion at Laura Wilder Elementary.

Staff Sergeant Matthew Jeitz with the 114th Fighter Wing just got back from a three-month deployment. He'd been dreaming of surprising his kids for a while and Tuesday he got the chance.

"Once they asked where I was at, I told them are you sure? My daughter turned around and her eyes lit up like a Christmas tree," Jeitz said.

Jeitz son Zack says the first thing he wants to do with his Dad is take him out to eat at the food court in the mall. Now, several members of the 114th Fighter Wing have returned home already. The unit will have a big welcome home ceremony in early December.