SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A football officiating duo in its third year includes a father who has been doing it for over 25 years and his daughter who is still in high school.

Doyle and Megan Johnson have officiated both junior football and middle school football games together. In the future, they hope to officiate high school games. Doyle believes it’s a duo that’s a first of its kind in South Dakota.

Megan was just a freshman in high school when she started officiating football games. She is now a junior at West Central.

“I used to go to some of my dad’s games when he was reffing football when I was younger, so I thought it was kind of interesting that he was doing that, and so one day when I was older, I asked if I could join him and he said ‘yeah,'” Megan said.

“It was kind of a shock to me, a shock to her mother as well, and so basically I tried to think of some areas where we could get her started,” Doyle said.

This is Megan’s third year officiating football, and she started doing junior football games. This is her first year of doing more middle school games. When she turns 18, she would like to become a high school football official.

“For me at least, they seem like the ‘big dogs’ and so they’re really scary to me right now but I hope to someday do it,” Megan said.

“I’m actually very proud of her. She works hard. She really works on the rule book with us. She does the test with us. She helps out with the open-book test at the beginning of the year, so she’s part of a lot of discussions early on in the season. She watches some videos with me, too, so she kind of gets to see some things that will get her ready when she’s ready to step on the varsity field,” Doyle said.

Megan says she’s become more comfortable ever since stepping out onto the field for the first time.

“My first game, I didn’t really blow a lot of whistles, I didn’t really call a lot of flags but now I’m calling more flags and just feel more confident,” she said.

“Like I said, I’ve been doing this for 25 years, and it’s just kind of a proud dad moment for me to really see her come out and work with us and be part of the crew,” Doyle said.

And Megan has even bigger goals in mind.

“I someday hope to maybe do NFL games,” she said.

Doyle and Megan will have done seven games together this year after their last one of the season November 1 between two eighth grade teams at Howard Wood Field.