Father and daughter reunite after over 30 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Family is something you share special moments and memories with. One KELOLAND father and daughter have been waiting more than 30 years for that.

Ed Carnahan is waiting for someone special to come through the doors at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport – his daughter Jennifer.

This will actually be the first time these two have seen each other in more than 30 years – ever since Ed and Jennifer’s mother got a divorce.

“I want to see what she looks like face to face, I’ve seen her on Facebook, but not face to face,” Jennifer’s dad, Edward Carnahan said.

Ed and his family currently live in Watertown. They made the trip down to Sioux Falls to welcome Jennifer from her flight from California.

“Goosebumps, butterflies, nerves on how everything will work out because she is going to be here for a couple of weeks,” Ed’s wife, Marie Carnahan said.

The two recently reconnected over Facebook. And after waiting for nearly 35 years, it’s a moment that couldn’t come soon enough.

“I’ve wanted this my whole entire life, I’ve searched my whole life, and it’s his birthday, his 60th birthday, so what an awesome birthday present, for him and for me, I know it’s not my birthday but just I feel like it is,” Ed’s daughter, Jennifer Carnahan said.

“I’m just stunned, I don’t have any words, it’s my baby,” Ed Carnahan said.

Now this family can’t wait to make up for lost time.

“I just want to get her home. I don’t want to let go, I hope I get many more years with him,” Ed and Jennifer Carnahan said.

Jennifer says she hasn’t booked a flight back to California yet, so she’s not sure when she will return. But she plans to stay in South Dakota for at least a couple of weeks.