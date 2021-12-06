Father accused in baby’s death is in court on prior charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man, accused of murdering his 8-week old baby, was back in court Monday morning for a past crime.

KELOLAND News first told you about Dylan Castimore last week, when he was arrested in connection with the death of his infant son Daxton.

In addition to murder and manslaughter charges in Minnehaha County, Castimore is accused of violating parole in Lincoln County. In July, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault.

The judge sentenced him to 2 years in prison along with jail time. Both of those sentences were suspended, so he wasn’t required to serve any time.

This is the second time Castimore is accused of violating parole in the abuse case.

Documents filed on November 4 detail his most recent sentencing for violating the terms of his probation. Less than three weeks later, court papers say Castimore brought baby Daxton into the hospital with a black eye and claimed he was attacked by a cat.

Five days later, Daxton was brought back to the hospital, where he died of a head injury.

KELOLAND News had a reporter in the courtroom for Monday’s hearing. We’ll take a closer look at both cases later today on KELOLAND News.