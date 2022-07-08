SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gerald Gosmire, 63, Hartford died in the July 2 shooting near Hartford, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gosmire was treated at the scene and pronounced dead later at a hospital.

A second victim, a 46-year-old Colton resident, was also shot and has been released from a hospital.

The shooter, Glenn Scott Nisich, 57, of Sioux Falls, was killed by a SWAT sniper after he fired at law officers, Sioux Falls Police said. Nisich had been located in Sioux Falls the morning after the rural Hartford shooting, police said.