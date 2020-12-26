Fatal two-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Saturday morning at the intersection of LaMesa Drive and South Dakota Highway 38 west of Sioux Falls.

Authorities say that around 7:36 a.m., a 2000 Lexus SUV was southbound on LaMesa Drive when it failed to stop at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 38 and collided with a 2013 Honda Pilot that was eastbound on the highway.

The 34-year-old male driver of the Lexus was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 52-year-old female driver of the Honda Pilot suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 