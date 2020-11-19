Fatal two-vehicle crash north of Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash north of Watertown Wednesday night.

Officials say both vehicles were heading north on I-29 when a Ford Mustang was rear-ended by a Chevy pickup. The Ford went into the ditch and rolled. The 58-year-old man driving car was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Authorities say the 18-year-old man driving the pickup was not injured, and he was also wearing a seatbelt.

Names of the people involved are not being released at this time.

