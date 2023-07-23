KADOKA, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a two-vehicle, head-on collision near the I-90 mile marker 134.

Preliminary crash information states that a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was driving in the wrong direction going west in the eastbound lane of I-90.

At around 9:39 pm, the Hyundai collided head-on with a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country that was driving east in the eastbound lane of I-90 near mile marker 134.

The 24-year-old male driver and the 22-year-old female passenger in the Chrysler Town and Country sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken ambulance to the Philip and Rapid City hospitals respectively. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The 31-year-old male driver of the Hyundai received fatal injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

I-90 was closed at mile marker 131 and traffic was detoured for about two hours until I-90 reponed.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Stay with KELOLAND news as the story develops.