Fatal two-vehicle crash involving deer in Brookings County

AURORA, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are investigating at fatal two-vehicle crash in Brookings County Friday night.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Ford Taurus was heading west on South Dakota Highway 324 when it hit a deer. Officials say that collision sent the deer into the windshield of an eastbound Chevy pickup that went into the ditch.

The 35-year-old man driving the pickup had serious, life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Brookings hospital and later airlifted to Sioux Falls. Authorities say the man died Saturday.

The four other occupants of the pickup and the driver of the Ford were not injured, officials say. Everyone involved had seatbelts on.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Names of the six people involved are not being released at this time. All information is preliminary.