Fatal truck vs train crash in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released information on a fatal truck vs train crash that happened seven miles west of Aberdeen Friday evening.

Police say a semi truck and trailer was heading north on 379th Avenue when it crossed railroad tracks just before 5:30 p.m. The semi truck collided with a BNSF train, officials say.

The 66-year-old man driving the truck was taken to an Aberdeen hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police say the three members of the train crew were not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.