VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — On July 30, 2023, Vermillion police received a call regarding a man who had been stabbed.

Officers and medical officials responded to the scene and determined the man was dead.

Chezayia Liggins, 20, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.

The 47-year-old victim’s name has not been released yet pending family notification.

