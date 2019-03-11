Fatal Stabbing In Sioux Falls Sunday Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - We now know the name of the person killed in a stabbing over the weekend. Investigators say 38-year-old Ronnie Baker died Sunday morning in a northwest neighborhood. The suspect, Christopher Adams, remains in jail Monday.

Authorities say Baker and Adams had been drinking for several hours when the two got into a fight. When officers arrived on scene, they found Baker with two stab wounds to the chest. Efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

The alleged murder happened on the northwest side of Sioux Falls in the West 9th Street and North Evergreen Drive area just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say both the men were drinking at Adams's home for several hours.

"At some point they got into a verbal altercation that got physical and Mr. Adams stabbed Mr. Baker in the chest multiple times," SFPD crimes against persons commander Lt. Mike Colwill said.

According to court documents, another person at the home saw both the men surrounded by numerous alcohol containers and verbally arguing about "magazine sales," which eventually then led to the stabbing.

Another person at the home went to a neighbor's house and contacted authorities.

"We believe that the weapon that was used in the assault was located by us and is currently in evidence," Colwill said.

Court documents say officers found a folding knife in bloody snow.

"Officers located Mr. Adams near the scene," Colwill said.

Adams is charged with second degree murder and first degree manslaughter. He remains in jail on a $250,000 cash only bond.