RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A stabbing in Rapid City left a 19-year-old man dead.

Authorities in Pennington County reported that four Rapid City area individuals were driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee last night around 10:45. Two males exited the vehicle near Twin Springs Road and began arguing. One person was stabbed but was able to get back in the vehicle. 911 was called and the vehicle began driving to the hospital.

First responders met the vehicle and began using first aid, CPR. An ambulance arrived and rushed the victim to the hospital, where 19-year-old Tyler LaForge succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators worked through the evening to find the suspect and interview the witnesses. 20-year-old Caesar Angelo Duran of Rapid City was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder. He is in the Pennington County Jail.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department investigators continue to work on the homicide investigation, they reported on Twitter.