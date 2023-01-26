SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released new information on this week’s deadly fire in central Sioux Falls.

Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom where a man was killed.

Authorities say while there were working smoke detectors in the apartment building, there wasn’t one in the apartment where the fire began.

The fire marshal says had there been a working smoke alarm, the man might have been able to escape.

At this point, authorities have not released the victim’s name.

We’ll hear from the fire marshal tonight on KELOLAND news.