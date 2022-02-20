RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after a shooting at a bar in downtown Rapid City.

Officers from the Rapid City Police Department responded to a call at Teddy’s Sports Bar around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say, upon arrival, they found one young man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The Rapid City Police Department is currently investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Sunday.