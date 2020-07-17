Fatal semi vs UTV crash in Hamlin County

ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old man died in a crash involving a semi truck and a UTV Thursday afternoon north of Estelline.

According to authorities, the two vehicles were heading north on 465th Avenue when the loaded semi truck entered the southbound lane to pass the UTV. When the semi was attempting to pass the UTV, the UTV moved into the southbound lane.

The Department of Public Safety says the semi attempted to avoid the crash by swerving into the west ditch but it still struck the utility vehicle.

The 52-year-old man driving the UTV was thrown from the vehicle and later died from his injuries at the Watertown hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt or a helmet.

The 79-year-old man driving the semi truck was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.