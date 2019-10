HAYES, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, there was a fatal vehicle crash west of Hayes Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 14.

The driver of a 2004 Buick LaSabre lost control and rolled just before 11 a.m. The 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Names are not being released at this time.