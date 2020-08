SISSESTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian vs vehicle crash that happened late Friday night.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a vehicle was heading north on Interstate 29, north of Sisseton when it struck a man walking partially on the roadway.

A 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The six occupants of the vehicle were not injured. Officials say no charges are pending against the 19-year-old driver of the car.