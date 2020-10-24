WHITEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are investigating after a fatal one-vehicle crash west of Whitewood early Saturday morning.

Officials say a car was heading east on Interstate 90 when it left the road and crashed into a tree. The driver, a 24-year-old woman, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the woman was not wearing a seat belt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.