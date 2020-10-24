Fatal one-vehicle crash west of Whitewood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are investigating after a fatal one-vehicle crash west of Whitewood early Saturday morning.

Officials say a car was heading east on Interstate 90 when it left the road and crashed into a tree. The driver, a 24-year-old woman, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the woman was not wearing a seat belt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests