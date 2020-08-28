Fatal motorcycle crash west of Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lawrence County.

According to authorities, a man driving a motorcycle was headed east on U.S. Highway 14A when it went off the road and hit a guardrail on the south side of the road.

The 60-year-old driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

