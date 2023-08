RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died and another was injured following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon near Rapid City.

The highway patrol says the bike was driving along Neck Yoke Road when the motorcycle went off the road.

The motorcycle flew through the air. The 66-year-old passenger fell off while the driver stayed on.

The passenger died while the driver received minor injuries.

Authorities say neither person was wearing a helmet.