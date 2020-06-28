Fatal motorcycle crash near Lead

Breaking News
LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon west of Lead.

A 42-year-old man, driving a motorcycle, was heading east on U.S. Highway 14 just after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say he failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the road to the right. The driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 42-year-old woman, had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The use of helmets is still under investigation.

The names of the two people have not yet been released. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.

