Fatal motorcycle crash near Hill City

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

A 57-year-old woman, driving a motorcycle, was heading east on U.S. Highway 16 west of Hill City just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say she failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the road to the right. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and later died from her injuries. She was the only one involved in the crash, and she was wearing a helmet.

The name of the woman is has not yet been released. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.