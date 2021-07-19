Fatal motorcycle crash investigation in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man died following a motorcycle crash that happened on Friday.

Police were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street around 2:25 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle that had hit a vehicle. The motorcyclist, 59-year-old Charles Peterson of Rapid City, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to witnesses, Peterson was travelling westbound on West Main Street when the motorcycle hit a passenger vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn out of a parking lot. The driver of the passenger vehicle was also transported to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team (CART) is still investigating the crash.