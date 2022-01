PIERCE, N.E. (KELO) — Three children have died in a weekend house fire in northeastern Nebraska.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning in the town of Pierce, Nebraska, northwest of Norfolk. Three people got out of the home, but a 17-year-old, 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were unable to escape the fire.

They died at the scene. One person was treated at the hospital and released.

The fire marshal’s office says the fire was accidental and caused by a wood-burning stove.