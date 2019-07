LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — According to Lake County Sheriff, Tim Walburg, a car hit a semi tractor trailer from behind on Saturday. The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on SD Highway 34 just east of Madison.

A passenger died from injuries. The driver was admitted to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The sheriff’s office says speed may be a factor in the crash. The passenger’s name hasn’t been released.