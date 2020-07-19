Fatal crash in Meade County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION CENTER, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday west of Union Center.

Authorities say a car was heading east on South Dakota Highway 34 when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi truck pulling an empty gravel trailer.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the 26-year-old man driving the car died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.

Names of the two drivers are not yet being released. They were the only people involved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests