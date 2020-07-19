Fatal crash in Meade County

UNION CENTER, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday west of Union Center.

Authorities say a car was heading east on South Dakota Highway 34 when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi truck pulling an empty gravel trailer.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the 26-year-old man driving the car died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.

Names of the two drivers are not yet being released. They were the only people involved.