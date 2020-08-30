Fatal ambulance vs semi crash south of Jefferson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened south of Jefferson early Saturday morning.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old woman died Saturday morning when the ambulance she was a passenger in left the southbound lane of Interstate 29 near Jefferson, and crashed into a northbound semi-truck.

Investigators say the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the ambulance.

The driver of the ambulance suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi-truck had minor injuries. He wasn’t taken to the hospital. Authorities say he was also wearing a seat belt.

A section of Interstate 29 was closed to traffic for about eight hours, according to authorities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests