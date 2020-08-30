Fatal ambulance vs semi crash south of Jefferson

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened south of Jefferson early Saturday morning.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old woman died Saturday morning when the ambulance she was a passenger in left the southbound lane of Interstate 29 near Jefferson, and crashed into a northbound semi-truck.

Investigators say the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the ambulance.

The driver of the ambulance suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi-truck had minor injuries. He wasn’t taken to the hospital. Authorities say he was also wearing a seat belt.

A section of Interstate 29 was closed to traffic for about eight hours, according to authorities.