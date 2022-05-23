EDGEMONT, S.D. (KELO) — One man died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around three miles east of Edgemont on U.S. Highway 18.

Six people were involved in the crash. The names of the people have not been released.

According to a news release from the Department of Public Safety, the man who died was driving a 2011 Toyota Tundra. He was going east when he slowed down to turn left onto Red Canyon Road and the pickup was rear-ended by a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup. The impact pushed the Toyota into the westbound lane, where it was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

The 57-year-old driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. His seatbelt use is currently under investigation.

The 53-year-old driver along with a 57-year-old and 54-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet pickup both suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries. The other passenger of the Chevrolet, a 58-year-old man, was not injured. All of the people in the pickup were wearing seatbelts.

The 19-year-old driver of the GMC pickup had minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. All information so far is preliminary.