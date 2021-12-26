Fast-moving storm to affect travel in Upper Midwest states

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A winter storm system was building steam in South Dakota Sunday morning and has prompted weather alerts in eastern North Dakota, northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says the storm was expected to move quickly from southwest to northeast and could dump up to a foot of snow in some areas of eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota. Potential drifting could make travel nearly impossible with blowing snow becoming more of a factor on Monday.

Another system on a similar track will follow for Tuesday into Wednesday with very cold temperatures to follow for the remainder of the week.