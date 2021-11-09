Farrar remembered as a leader who always put South Dakota first

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends gathered at the state capitol in Pierre Tuesday to pay their final respects and celebrate the life of former Governor Frank Farrar.

The former governor’s casket was lying in state this afternoon at the Capitol Rotunda as well-wishers gathered and listened in on the memorial ceremony where several dignitaries spoke about our 24th governor.

There was music, there was laughter…

“He actually built his first aircraft and on the side he wrote experimental on the side of it as well, giving everyone fair warning,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

And there were tears….

“Even as Governor Farrar knew even with his last breath that he was loved, he was loved,” former Governor Dennis Daugaard said.

Dozens were in attendance, some even in the balconies of the capitol rotunda, as they gathered to say goodbye and pay their respects to Farrar.

Farrar is being remembered by many as a leader who always put South Dakota first.

“Governor Farrar has left us with memories of the good he did for our state and the state that he loved with all of his heart,” Noem said.

Farrar served as the state’s attorney general before becoming governor in 1969.

He always championed for agriculture.

“I also have programs and plans to call all farm leaders together on December 18th in Pierre to get their ideas their suggestions for improving our farm outlook and farm prosperity,” Farrar said.

After leaving office, Farrar chaired several holding companies and became the owner of numerous banks.

But his biggest investment was always his home state.

“He loved South Dakota, he loved South Dakota, he was proud to be the governor and he was proud to be a South Dakotan,” Daugaard said.

“Governor Noem and Governor Daugaard, my dad would be very humbled by your words. We will never forget it,” Farrar’s daughter Mary Turner said.

And South Dakota will never forget the one-term governor, who said this to KELOLAND News in one of his last interviews.

“Life’s been good to me and I’m trying to be good to others and I look toward the future and keep going until I can’t go,” Farrar said.

Frank Farrar was 92.