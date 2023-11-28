WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — With so many social media influencers, you can find people experienced in anything – from dancing and cooking, to makeup artists.

However, Lake Area Technical College students gathered to hear from social media ag influencer, Chet Larson.

Larson arrived in a helicopter, ready to talk to students about what it’s like being a social media ag influencer.

“What is an ag influencer? Apparently it’s what I am, I guess. Make videos, show it. I don’t even know if I can, or I don’t like to call myself an influencer. I just post videos and but that comes with the title, I guess,” says Ag influencer Chet Larson.

The 28-year-old rose to Ag fame by making Youtube videos about what it’s like being a farmer. His posts immediately gained traction. Four years later, he’s become a leading influencer online in agriculture.

“And being the, the role model to the next generation is huge. I mean, they, whatever I say, you know, people look up to me and I don’t feel like I should be looked up to, but people look up to me,” says Larson.

Students were excited for Larson to be at their school.

“He’s obviously one of the top creators in the ag world and it was really cool to see him here today out advocating for ag,” says ag production student Martin Davis.

They took away more from the event than just farming tips.

“As he said, grab the bull by the horns and take your life where you want to take it. And that was probably the biggest thing I took from that speech,” says ag business student Colton Spitzer.

Larson hopes his message affects the students beyond the four walls of their barns.

“I hope that they take away that you got to work hard to get where you’re at and you ain’t going to know what you’re doing as as it’s happening. But you look back a year afterwards and it’s like, Oh, that was not as hard as I thought it was going to be,” says Larson.

Click here for Chet Larson’s YouTube channel.