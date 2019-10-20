Farmers racing to get crops out of the fields

The race is on to get crops out of the fields in KELOLAND.

Warm, dry weather has combines rolling in bean fields all across Minnehaha County. Farmers say the yields look good considering how late the crop was planted due to spring flooding.

“I think we should be happy. I know there’s a lot of preventive plant acres around, but in this area, I think we should be very thankful for what we have,” farmer Anthony Bly said.

‘It’s good to be out here working, seeing stuff get out of the filed finally. It was kind of a long summer. A lot of flooding happened in our pastures and our fields, but it should be okay,” farmer Dalton Larson said.

Tonight at 10 we’ll find out what the soybean yield looks like in Minnehaha County and tell you how you can help the harvest, even if you’re not a farmer.