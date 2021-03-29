Farmers getting ready for planting season

WENTWORTH, S.D. (KELO) – Planting season will soon be in full swing for farmers in KELOLAND.

Dave Ellens farms near Wentworth, South Dakota.

Right now he’s working on getting equipment ready for the field.

“We always try to shoot for April 15th when we start planting corn which is a couple weeks away so we are starting to get equipment prepped and ready to go,” farms near Wentworth, Dave Ellens said.

Near Valley Springs, you’ll find Jordan Scott. He says the weather will play a factor on when he starts planting corn and soybeans.

“It’s got to be warm enough, the ground has to be warm enough to get into the field and so the plants don’t die when we put them in the ground, so right now it’s mostly weather based,” farms nears Valley Springs, Jordan Scott said.

In the past, farmers have dealt with wet conditions.

“A couple years before that it was pretty wet and we were chasing the planter around with a tractor in case it got stuck and last year was a lot better,” Scott said.

“We fought some pretty tough springs in the past with wet conditions so I think this dry pattern is welcomed as long as it doesn’t stick around too long,” Ellens said.

But both Ellens and Scott are remaining optimistic for the months ahead.

“When the fields are in their best condition is when we like to get out there and so this is a welcome pattern right now,” Ellens said.

Ellens adds that there’s been an uptick in commodity prices, which also brings some optimism.