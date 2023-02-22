SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many farmers in KELOLAND, this storm is hitting right at the start of calving season.

Scott Knochenmus of Brandon has a couple of newborns already.

He had to fix his calving barn first, because it was collapsing under the heavy weight of all the snow.

Now he says he’ll be busy checking on the cows every four hours for the next two months.

“Once the babies are born we try to keep them dry and and out of the weather as much as we can, dealing with it one day at a time and take care of what we got to take care of,”

