Farm tour showcases small-scale farmers in KELOLAND

NEAR GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO)– A farm tour is showcasing small-scale farmers in KELOLAND.

On Sunday, the South Dakota Specialty Producer Association held a produce and hops farm tour.

People visited the fields of area farmers as they learn about the specialty produce industry in South Dakota.

“I guess I’d define specialty produce as anything that’s small-scale, kind of locally grown, anything that’s a little bit out of the normal things you might not see on the shelf at your normal grocery stores,” Erin Hamann with Dakota Fresh Food Hub said.

Jeremy Nelson’s farm near Garretson, South Dakota is the first stop of the tour. He started this farm three years ago and uses organic farming principles.

“We don’t use any chemical sprays or pesticides or herbicides. We do a lot of sustainable and regenerative practices such as rotating fields each season, rotating what’s growing in the fields so it’s not tomatoes on tomatoes,” Nelson said.

People got a chance to look around and ask Nelson questions about his farm, an experience he says he’s grateful for.

“It’s really nice. I felt honored to be asked. It’s always nerve wracking to have people walking around your farm and that, but it’s good. It’ll be great to get the name out and to talk about organic farming and the local food movement,” Nelson said.

Hamann says it’s important to support local, small-scale farmers in the community.

“It’s all about keeping your money local, and just really supporting our local economy and boosting up our neighbors,” Hamann said.

The tour also stopped at a hop farm in Valley Springs.

This isn’t the only tour the South Dakota Specialty Producers Association is hosting.