MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Some fourth-graders in KELOLAND are getting a lesson in growing food.

Students got their hands dirty at Fred Assam Elementary School in the Brandon Valley School District.

With the help of Cherry Rock Farms near Brandon, nearly 70 fourth graders planted microgreens.

“It’s going to taste exactly like a sugar snap pea,” Cherry Rock Farms owner Laura Patzer said.

The fourth graders planted the micro greens in recycled milk cartons.

It’s up to the young growers to make sure they have a successful harvest.

“For the next ten days they’re going to take care of those seeds, watch them grow into little plants,” Patzer said.

10-year-old Maxwell Steiner gives the project a green thumbs up.

“It makes us excited about growing plants and eating healthy vegetables,” 4th grader Maxwell Steiner said.

“I think Farm to School is a really good concept to get kids introduced to where their food comes from, and this is just a small part of where that food comes from,” Brandon Valley School District dietitian Alison Eddy said.

Thanks to the farm to school program, kids are digging into that lesson.

“It’s really important to show kids that this is something you can do at home. This is something you can do as you get older. This is a trait you can take with you. It’s really important that we show them that gardens need to come back. You need to be able to grow your own food,” Patzer said.

The kids hope to harvest and eat the snap peas on May 10th.