Farm safety camp in Tyndall Monday

TYNDALL, S.D. (KELO) — An agriculture seminar in South Dakota is looking to promote farm safety for kids.

The Bon Homme County 4-H and the Bon Homme FFA Chapter is hosting a farm safety camp Monday in Tyndall. The program will cover a lot of topics like safety involving guns, grain, animals, vehicles and electrical systems.

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health reports that nearly 250 agricultural workers suffer a serious injury or death every day. Monday’s safety camp will be followed by a Farmers Union program that will focus on the importance of reduce, reuse and recycle.

