Farm safety camp in Tyndall Monday

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

TYNDALL, S.D. (KELO) — An agriculture seminar in South Dakota is looking to promote farm safety for kids.

The Bon Homme County 4-H and the Bon Homme FFA Chapter is hosting a farm safety camp Monday in Tyndall. The program will cover a lot of topics like safety involving guns, grain, animals, vehicles and electrical systems. 

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health reports that nearly 250 agricultural workers suffer a serious injury or death every day. Monday’s safety camp will be followed by a Farmers Union program that will focus on the importance of reduce, reuse and recycle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps