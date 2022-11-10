SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old woman has been identified in a fatal crash near Milbank on Monday.

Joephine Jacobawi was travelling east on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed over the center line into the westbound line, colliding with a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.

Jacobawi, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old driver of the pickup was transferred to a Milbank hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 26-year-old passenger was also transferred to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Seat belt use is still under investigation

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.