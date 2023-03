FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — People in Fargo, North Dakota are digging out after nearly a foot of snow fell between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Strong winds are also leading to blowing and drifting snow along with low visibility.

Fargo declared an emergency, shutting down all non-essential city offices and services.

I-29 is closed from Grand Forks to the South Dakota border. I-94 is also closed from Fargo to Bismarck

Authorities are warning people to not drive on closed interstates.