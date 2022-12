FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

23-year-old Salacia Jewett last contacted family and friends from a hotel on November 19th. Police believe she may be driving a black BMW.

Jewett is 5’6 and 120 pounds according to police. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Salacia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.