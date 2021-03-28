Fargo authorities assist in rescue after kayak overturns

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – First responders helped rescue a kayaker after the watercraft capsized near a dike on the Red River in downtown Fargo.

The Fargo Fire Department says the incident was reported about 3:15 p.m. Saturday. One male occupant of the kayak had made it to shore by the time authorities arrived on scene. A female occupant had to be pulled to shore by firefighters because the swift current and poor footing left her stuck in waist-deep water.

Firefighters and FM Ambulance personnel began warming both patients because of the cold water temperatures. Both patients refused further treatment. 

