BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Over 19,000 fans packed the Dana J. Dkyehouse Stadium Saturday afternoon for the SDSU vs. USD rival football game.

Before the game began, fans wearing blue, yellow and red gathered outside the stadium for a morning of tailgating.

Fans old and young geared up to cheer on their teams.

“There’s a lot of excitement, especially amongst Coyote fans, it’s great to see a lot of red here in Brookings, so we are all really excited for the game,” Jarren Duffy, USD fan, said.

“I’m just excited to see all the people that like the Jacks,” said Barkley Lindner, SDSU fan.

Many of the fans or their families are alumni of both SDSU and USD.

“A Coyote fan made me into a Coyote fan,” said Chase Callahan, USD fan.

“I went to college there, support them (USD) all the time, and definitely will continue to follow them, they are my alma mater,” said Jeanne Hill, USD fan.

“My parents graduated from SDSU so this is in our blood, I went here, enjoyed my time here and love going to the games, now it’s fun to take my kids and watch them,” Craig Holbeck, SDSU fan, said.

The fans say they will cheer their team on whether they win or lose.

“It’s always fun! No matter if we win or lose you always have a good time and our fans are really great and the other fans are good too so we’ll have fun,” said Char Strande, SDSU fan.

This was the second-largest fan turnout for a college game in South Dakota history. The Jackrabbits took the W in Saturday’s game 28-3.