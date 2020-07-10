Fans return to PREMIER Center with PBR Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans are making their return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for the first time since March.

Starting Friday and going through Sunday, the Professional Bull Riders will hold its championship for the Monster Energy Team Challenge. It’s one of the first indoor events allowing fans in the United States, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

KELOLAND This Morning reporter Max Hofer spoke with a bull rider and stock contractor Jess Lockwood about the upcoming event on Friday morning.

Staff at the PREMIER Center have reworked the venue to encourage social distancing and COVID-19 awareness. Extra signs, extra cleaning as well as limited concessions are all in place along with a cap of available seats for the event.

Pod seating will help the social distancing but will lower the numbers. The PREMIER Center can hold more than 9,000 fans for a normal PBR event, however, if they fill 40% capacity, that would put a little more than 3,500 fans in the seats.Tickets start at $15 and are still available at the KELOLAND Box Office, ticketmaster.com or the PBR website.

This weekend’s playoffs will start Friday night and run through Saturday night, with the championship Sunday.

Day Time Event Friday, July 10 8:00 p.m. Team Challenge Wild Card Games Saturday, July 11 7:00 p.m. Team Challenge Playoffs Round 2 Sunday, July 12 12:30 p.m. Monster Energy Team Challenge Championship Sunday, July 12 1:30 p.m. Sioux Falls Invitational

