KELOLAND fans cheering on US women in World Cup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans all over the world are watching the U.S. women’s national team progress through the Women’s World Cup; Friday afternoon brought a quarterfinal match-up against France.

“I’m feeling a lot better than I was before the match- that first goal made a big difference,” fan Dennis Klein of Le Mars, Iowa said.

“I think [Megan] Rapinoe getting the goal in five minutes kind of set us off on a good pace, and hoping we can maintain the lead,” fan Danielle Sandhurst of Sioux Falls said.

Even if you’re not a big soccer fan, a World Cup has a way of rallying people together.

“You get the fair weather fans, too, but it’s fun, like everybody’s a fan just ’cause it’s on, it’s a big tournament,” fan Chrissy Lind of Sioux Falls said.

“Soccer’s such a world sport, so I think it’s really exciting, all eyes on us,” Sandhurst said. “It’s kind of a good place to showcase our talent and get everybody excited.”

The U.S. women’s national team has won a lot of big matches over the years- and so far, they’re continuing that trend in the 2019 World Cup.

“They have the team aspect where they’re great as a team. Right? They win games; they’re a bunch of winners,” fan Phillip Millar of Sioux Falls said. “A bunch of these girls have already won a World Cup.”

“This is a pretty big game, a lot of people are comparing it to a final game,” Sandhurst said. “U.S. and France are kind of two big top contenders, so it’s a pretty exciting day.”

“You see Tobin Heath just bullying people down the right wing,” Millar said. “You see Megan Rapinoe scoring goals down the left, it’s awesome to see.”

Rapinoe scored the second U.S. goal in Friday’s match, giving the U.S. team and their fans another thrilling World Cup moment. The U.S. would go on to win 2-1. The team now moves on to the semifinals on Tuesday when they’ll face England.