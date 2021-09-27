Fans hopeful for Huset’s Speedway as season closes

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway closed championship weekend and the 2021 racing season on Sunday. This marks Huset’s first full season of racing since 2016.

Tod Quiring purchased and reopened the track in 2020 and has at least one longtime fan excited for the future.

“We got a real winner now, and he’s going to make us go. And we’re going to get everyone in, and they’re coming from way back into Minnesota and Iowa, all over I’ve met people. It’s been great,” Brandon resident Lisa Groenewold said.

