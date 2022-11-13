VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses throughout Vermillion have seen an increase of fans coming into town for the State High School Football Championships. Fans are lining up at the DakotaDome, fans are also packing the restaurants and bars up and down Downtown Vermillion.

John Guagliardo with Carey’s Bar says they expect to see a 10 to 15 percent increase in revenue from the State Championships Games.

“That also helps generate revenue and it also helps people see us and grows our exposure,” said Assistant Manager, John Guagliardo.

He says he has seen fans coming to Vermillion from all over South Dakota and beyond.

“This is a big draw for everyone. Football is important and it’s State, it’s a big deal. A lot of kids worked really hard to get here and so their parents and their family want to show their support and it’s nice to have a beer,” Guagliardo said.

One of the groups gathered at Carey’s traveled from Belle Fourche, Pierre and Oklahoma City.

“We are here to support our cousin Jayden Wiebe, he’s playing in the State Championship,” Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche, said

“It’s just kind of a special occasion, he’s a senior. Plus the fact they’ve won 5 in a row, so this will be number 6,” Darin Haivala, Oklahoma City, said.

You could spot this family from their customized bright green shirts…

“For his senior picture on his ID card, this is the picture that he took so we just cut his head out and put it all over our shirts,” Jordan Hanson, Belle Fourche, said.

and their excitement for Pierre. Guagliardo says no matter who wins or loses, everyone is welcome.

“You could go to any bar and they will all probably say the same thing, we’re happy to have everyone come in and show off Vermillion,” Guagliardo said.

Pierre won against Tea 35-20. This is now their sixth consecutive State Championship.