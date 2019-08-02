Fans get in line early for Keith Urban concert at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s officially fair season across KELOLAND. Many of those people driving to the fair are also sticking around for Friday night’s concert with Keith Urban.

A group of friends came from different parts of the country to meet up at the Sioux Empire Fair all because they share a love for music, Keith Urban music that is.

“I’ve been seeing him since 2004, we travel all over the country, Canada, he’s just worth it, he puts on such a great show, anybody who hasn’t seen him needs to go see him because he’s just incredible, he’s very generous to his fans and we’ve made so many friends from all over the country,” Suzi Glowaski said.

In fact, Glowaski traveled all the way from Pennsylvania. She and her friends landed the first spots in line.

“There’s four of us, but we know people from all over, we recognize them from the shows,” Glowaski said.

Deb Leconey made it from New Jersey. She said she’s been to about 200 Keith Urban concerts.

“I would travel to the ends of the earth to see that man and it’s just the comradery, not just with the people I came with, but I know most of the people here and that’s how we met, and without him I wouldn’t have the wonderful friends I’ve met along the way,” Leconey said.

Some of the people say they’ve been in line since 7 a.m.

“We want to be in front of the stage, because once you’re close, you don’t ever want to go back to seats because he’s worth it and we get up all hours, we’ve stayed up all night just to see him before, and the shows, he just makes it worth it,” Brenda Grapevine said.

Making the concert worth the wait.

“It’s great, my goal is to see him in every state,” Grapevine said. “And you get to see the country, but more importantly, you get to bond over your common artist.”

The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Friday.