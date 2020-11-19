Fans fill stands while wearing face coverings for state volleyball tournaments

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota’s High School volleyball tournaments is underway. This year’s three state tournaments are Brookings, Watertown, and Huron.

According to the South Dakota High School Activities Association, masks are required.

The class AA state tournament kicked off Thursday afternoon with undefeated O’Gorman against eighth-seeded Harrisburg.

“We are excited to get started and we are hoping to make a great showing at state and all the parents are here to support the girls and we have a big fan club,” spectator, Nicolle Samuels said.

Shane McKay is ready to cheer on O’Gorman and watch his daughter compete.

“Here to watch some good volleyball at the state tournament, we’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” spectator, Shane McKay said.

Cloth face coverings are required for all in attendance, fans I spoke with say they’re just happy to be able to be here to support their team.

“I think we are all really thankful to have a season and everyone is willing to do their part to keep the athletes and the spectators safe and so we are just excited to be here so the girls can have fun,” Samuels said.

“We wore masks the whole year, we wanted to get to the point where we were playing in the state tournament, all the parents were fantastic, the spectators, the kids from O’Gorman,” McKay said.

And now fans are looking for a successful outcome for their team.

“It means a lot right now to the girls and the parents and it’s been a long year, it’s been a really odd year but we’re here,” McKay said.

According to the SDHSAA website, the arena will be cleared after each session for cleaning. The tournament continues through Saturday.