SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in South Dakota from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actors from South Dakota

OMDb

January Jones

– Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA (1/5/1978)

– Known for:

— Emma Frost in “X-Men: First Class” (2011)

— Elizabeth Harris in “Unknown” (2011)

— Betty Francis / Betty Draper in “Mad Men” (2007-2015)

OMDb

Cheryl Ladd

– Born: Huron, South Dakota, USA (7/12/1951)

– Known for:

— Georgie Cooper in “Poison Ivy” (1992)

— Louise Baltimore in “Millennium” (1989)

— Kris Munroe / Rosemary Garfield in “Charlie’s Angels” (1977-1981)

OMDb

Amy Hill

– Born: Deadwood, South Dakota, USA (5/9/1953)

– Known for:

— Sue in “50 First Dates” (2004)

— Mrs. Kwan in “The Cat in the Hat” (2003)

— Mrs. Ho-Kym in “Next Friday” (2000)

OMDb

Mamie Van Doren

– Born: Rowena, South Dakota, USA (2/6/1931)

– Known for:

— Peggy DeFore in “Teacher’s Pet” (1958)

— Nora Hall in “The Navy vs. the Night Monsters” (1966)

— Moana in “Voyage to the Planet of Prehistoric Women” (1968)

OMDb

Rachael Bella

– Born: Vermillion, South Dakota, USA (3/13/1984)

– Known for:

— Betty Parris in “The Crucible” (1996)

— Becca in “The Ring” (2002)

— Betsy in “A Little Princess” (1995)

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in South Dakota

OMDb

Debra Mooney

– Born: Aberdeen, South Dakota, USA (8/28/1947)

– Known for:

— Theresa in “Domestic Disturbance” (2001)

— Actress in “Anastasia” (1997)

— Edna Harper in “Everwood” (2002-2006)

OMDb

Dorothy Provine

– Born: Deadwood, South Dakota, USA (1/20/1935)

– Died: 4/25/2010

– Known for:

— Emeline Marcus-Finch in “It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World” (1963)

— Lily Olay in “The Great Race” (1965)

— Ingrid Randall in “That Darn Cat!” (1965)

OMDb

Joan Tabor

– Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA (9/16/1932)

– Died: 12/18/1968

– Known for:

— Judy Blake in “Dante” (1960)

— Daisy June / Secretary in “The Red Skelton Hour” (1958)

— Actress in “Espionage: Far East” (1961)

OMDb

Kylee Nash

– Born: South Dakota, USA (1/20/1984)

– Known for:

— Bikini Contestant in “Super Shark” (2011)

— Video Girl in “No Strings 2: Playtime in Hell” (2012)

— Suzie in “Milf” (2010)

OMDb

Angela Aames

– Born: Pierre, South Dakota, USA (2/27/1956)

– Died: 11/27/1988

– Known for:

— Woman at Babylon Club in “Scarface” (1983)

— Mrs. Klupner in “Bachelor Party” (1984)

— Little Bo Peep in “Fairy Tales” (1978)

You may also like: 10.7 percent of households in South Dakota receive food stamps

OMDb

Jessi Combs

– Born: Rapid City, South Dakota, USA (7/27/1980)

– Died: 8/27/2019

– Known for:

— Catherine Lewis in “Breathless Betrayal” (2018)

— Jessi in “Interviewing Monsters and Bigfoot” (2019)

— Actress in “Full Throttle TV” (2009)

OMDb

Kerry Knuppe

– Born: Hot Springs, South Dakota, USA (8/15/1983)

– Known for:

— Mrs. Holmes in “Pachinko”

— Doris Mayfair in “Ratched” (2020)

— Sally in “Hollywood” (2020)

OMDb

Judith Evelyn

– Born: Seneca, South Dakota, USA (3/20/1909)

– Died: 5/7/1967

– Known for:

— Miss Lonelyhearts in “Rear Window” (1954)

— Mrs. Nancy Lynnton in “Giant” (1956)

— Mildred Adler Beaumont in “Thriller” (1961)

OMDb

Candace Hilligoss

– Born: Huron, South Dakota, USA (8/14/1935)

– Known for:

— Mary Henry in “Carnival of Souls” (1962)

— Kimberly in “Quincy M.E.” (1981)

— Deborah Benson in “The Curse of the Living Corpse” (1964)

OMDb

Delores Taylor

– Born: Winner, South Dakota, USA (9/27/1932)

– Died: 3/23/2018

– Known for:

— Jean Roberts in “Billy Jack” (1971)

— Jean Roberts in “Billy Jack Goes to Washington” (1977)

— Jean Roberts in “The Trial of Billy Jack” (1974)

You may also like: Countries South Dakota exports the most goods to

OMDb

Gail Matthius

– Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA (12/8/1953)

– Known for:

— Educational Network Woman in “Airplane II: The Sequel” (1982)

— Martha / Martha Generic in “Bobby’s World” (1990-1998)

— Molly Coddle in “Bump in the Night” (1994-1995)

OMDb

Mary Hart

– Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA (11/8/1950)

– Known for:

— Newscaster in “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius” (2001)

— Mary Hart in “The Great Buck Howard” (2008)

— Mary Hart in “Swing Vote” (2008)

OMDb

Shannon Bolin

– Born: Spencer, South Dakota, USA (1/1/1917)

– Died: 3/25/2016

– Known for:

— Mrs. Meg Boyd in “Damn Yankees” (1958)

— Molly in “The Children” (1980)

— Elsa in “If Ever I See You Again” (1978)

OMDb

Samantha Colburn

– Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA (3/19/1983)

– Known for:

— Leslie in “Best Night Ever” 2013

OMDb

Shayna Andrea Baszler

– Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA (8/8/1980)

– Known for:

— Ronda’s Girl in “Entourage” (2015)

— Shayna Baszler in “WWE: Mae Young Classic Women Tournament” (2017)

— Shayna Baszler in “WWE Smackdown!” (2018-2021)

You may also like: South Dakota is the #9 state with the most untapped wind energy potential

OMDb

Beth Maitland

– Born: Rapid City, South Dakota, USA (5/12/1958)

– Known for:

— Traci Abbott / Traci Abbott Connelly / Traci Abbott Carlton / Self in “The Young and the Restless” (1984-2021)

— Deaf School Principal in “Mr. Holland’s Opus” (1995)

— Traci Abbott Connelly in “The Bold and the Beautiful” (2007)

OMDb

Tomi Lahren

– Born: Rapid City, South Dakota, USA (8/11/1992)

– Known for:

— Sally Blackmun in “Roe v. Wade” (2019)

— Producer in “Moms” (2017)

— Producer in “Outnumbered” (2018-2021)

OMDb

Linda Rae Jurgens

– Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA (12/18/1946)

– Known for:

— Mrs. Metcalf in “Top Gun” (1986)

— Mina in “The Unhealer” (2020)

— Elaine Boxell in “Probe” (1988)

OMDb

Dusty McCrea

– Born: South Dakota, USA (7/4/1940)

– Died: 3/31/1996

– Known for:

— Dancing Moon in “Windwalker” 1980

OMDb

Reita Green

– Born: Scotland City, South Dakota, USA (4/15/1936)

– Known for:

— Carney’s Bait in “Indestructible Man” (1956)

— Reita in “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” (1959)

— Bessie Logan in “A Stranger in My Arms” (1959)

You may also like: South Dakota is the #1 slowest warming state since 1970

OMDb

Doris Leader Charge

– Born: Rosebud Reservation, South Dakota, USA (5/4/1930)

– Died: 2/20/2001

– Known for:

— Additional Crew in “Dances with Wolves” (1990)

— Additional Crew in “Son of the Morning Star” (1991)

— Actress in “Women’s Day: The Making of a Bill” (1998)

OMDb

Jennah Lintz

– Born: Vermillion, South Dakota, USA (2/23/1969)

– Known for:

— Additional Crew in “Entourage” (2004-2011)

— Additional Crew in “Party Down” (2009-2010)

— Tableau in “As If” (2002)

OMDb

Helen Hovey

– Born: Philip, South Dakota, USA (8/28/1942)

– Died: 7/18/2009

– Known for:

— Doris Page in “The Sadist” 1963

OMDb

Evelyn Daw

– Born: Geddes, South Dakota, USA (11/16/1912)

– Died: 11/29/1970

– Known for:

— Rita Wyatt in “Something to Sing About” 1937

— Joan DeLysa in “Panamint’s Bad Man” 1938

OMDb

Jean Phillips

– Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA (9/22/1914)

– Died: 12/15/1970

– Known for:

— Peggy Nolan in “Among the Living” (1941)

— Connie Madigan in “Dr. Broadway” (1942)

— Ann Barrows in “Timber!” (1942)

You may also like: Countries South Dakota imports the most goods from

OMDb

Denise Pence

– Born: Rapid City, South Dakota, USA (3/3/1949)

– Known for:

— Woman in “Jesus Christ Superstar” (1973)

— Katie Parker in “Guiding Light” (1977-1984)

— Lisa in “Threesome” (1984)

OMDb

Vivian Brown

– Born: Hanson, South Dakota, USA (4/28/1925)

– Died: 6/13/1987

– Known for:

— Ma Willis in “The Philadelphia Experiment” (1984)

— Waitress / Vivian in “Lou Grant” (1977-1978)

— Miss Vail in “Three O’Clock High” (1987)

OMDb

Taylor Hardick

– Born: Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA (12/5/2000)

– Known for:

— Young Ariel in “Medium” (2009)

— Young Amy Wisez in “Haunted: 333”

— Rosabel in “House” (2009)

OMDb

Naomi Judge

– Born: Mitchell, South Dakota, USA (9/27/1908)

– Died: 6/7/1978

– Known for:

— Wampas Baby Star in “Young and Beautiful” (1934)

— Mrs. DeLacy in “Waterfront Lady” (1935)

— Lupita in “The Man from Arizona” (1932)

OMDb

Jean London

– Born: Milbank, South Dakota, USA (11/22/1943)

– Known for:

— Kim Luval in “The Doll Squad” (1973)

— 1st Nurse in “Emergency!” (1973)

— California beauty contest winner in “The Star Maker” (1968)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in South Dakota